Walters woman died in car crash

COTTON COUNTY, OK (KSWO) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the name of the Walters woman who died in a car accident Saturday afternoon. 72-year-old Alice Farris died at the scene of the accident.

The accident happened about 6 miles east of Walters on Highway 53. OHP said it happened around 3:30 p.m. The passenger in the car with her, a 7-year-old Comanche girl, was flown to O-U Medical. She is in critical condition with injuries all over her body.

OHP says Farris was driving east on Highway 53. They say they don't know why Farris then left the road and hit a culvert. The car rolled on its top, and left the two in the upside-down car.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

