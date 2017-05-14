Lawton mother receives special Mother's Day surprise

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- In the spirit of celebrating mothers all over the world a huge surprise was given to a Lawton mother Sunday at New Hope Church of God In Christ.



Naomi Cross was surprised with a birthday and mother's day celebration from her family and church community.



She is 87 years old.



Her church decided to throw a concert to honor her love for music.



They sang some of her favorite songs, gave a tribute and reminisced on some of the great times they've had with her.



Naomi son, Pastor Michael Cross said the day was a celebration for all the mothers across the world but especially his.



"You don't have your mom with you always,” said Michael. “So, we try and cherish the time she does have with us now.”



"Scripture says you train up a child and the way he goes he won't depart,” said Naomi. “That doesn't mean he may do some foolish things but, it does mean I guess he will get out on a limb and get into trouble. But as long as they keep mama and daddy what they have taught they will be alright."



Naomi said she's thankful to celebrate the special day with the ones she loves the most.

