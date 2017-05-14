Lawton veteran seeks help for kids with cerebral palsy

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton veteran in need of help.



Disabled veteran Antonio Ferreira Jr. has found himself resorting to Go Fund Me for help with for his two children with cerebral palsy.



His goal is to raise 40 thousand dollars for a new hoist, which will make it easier to transfer his children from one room to another easier.



"The home is not fit for them at this time,” said Ferreira.



Ferreira and his wife have been taking care of his two children Angel and Christine since they were both diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age.



He said now that they are older assisting them hasn't gotten any easier.



"Based on their size,” said Ferreira. “Based on their weight and I just had to make a decision. And the main thing is me and my wife aren't getting any younger and it's becoming kind of hard to be able to lift them."



He and his wife receive minimal help to care for the children besides healthcare professionals checking on them throughout the week.



Ferreira said being 100-percent disabled hinders him from taking them from room to room.



"We want to make sure the kids have place comfortable to be able to get bathed,” said Ferreira. “I'm tired of seeing them in the regular bath tubs getting their baths."



His goal is to make changes to the home and purchase a hoist to get them around the house.



Ferreira said his only hope is that those in the community find it in their hearts to give to his family.



"A couple times people have asked if we ever thought of an institution,” said Ferreira. “That's not an option for us. They stay with us until the good Lord tells us it's time for them to join our Lord up in heaven. In the meantime, mom and dad are going to take care of them."



