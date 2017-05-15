Oklahoma City police investigating after man found dead in street

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating after a man was found unresponsive in a street early Monday morning.

Police say the man was found early Monday on 38th Street in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said the man had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead later Monday.

No arrests have been made. Police say the death is Oklahoma City's 23rd homicide of the year.

