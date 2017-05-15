Lawton police investigating weekend kidnapping, assault

Lawton police say a man is now in the hospital in Oklahoma City after he said he was kidnapped and assaulted in Lawton on Sunday afternoon.

Police said he was assaulted with a blunt object in the 2300 block of NW Denver before showing up at the Lawton Indian Hospital. He was transferred to Oklahoma City to be treated for his injuries.

His current condition and extent of injuries have not been released.

On Monday morning, Lawton Police served a search warrant at the home where it is believed the assault occurred.

They have not released any more details on the investigation at this time.

