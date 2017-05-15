Lawton dentist named president of the Oklahoma Dental Association

A Lawton dentist has been named as the new President of the Oklahoma Dental Association.

Juan R. Lopez was named as the 111th ODA President and officially sworn into the position on April 29th.

The president of the association serves as the official representative between the group and government, civic, business and professional organizations.

“Organized dentistry allows the opportunity for individuals to come together as a team to improve the mission of dentistry. I believe it’s a way of giving back and to serve our profession and I look forward to serving as the ODA president this year” said Dr. Lopez in a press release.

Dr. Lopez has been in business in Lawton for 26 years. He will serve one year as the president of the association.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.