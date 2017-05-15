Body found in town south of Oklahoma City

COLBERT, Okla. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a man found naked in a town south of Oklahoma City.

KWTV-TV (http://bit.ly/2pOh2Tw ) reports two children alerted their adult relatives after finding the body in Colbert on Saturday. The adults called authorities.

Bryan County Chief Police Deputy Steve Nabors says the death is being ruled as suspicious because the body had holes. He says it's not yet known how long the man was dead before his body was discovered.

Nabors says it's too soon to determine the cause of death or to identify the body.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the investigation.

Information from: KWTV-TV, http://www.news9.com/

