Body of drowning victim recovered in eastern Oklahoma lake

Monday, May 15 2017 4:03 AM EDT2017-05-15 08:03:03 GMT
A Tucson woman is accused of substituting flour for infant formula in containers returned to several local stores for refunds and police have warned the public to check formula containers' seals for tampering.
