Man convicted in deadly drunk driving accident in Randlett asking for lighter sentence

A Cotton County judge is deciding whether to reduce the prison sentence of a man convicted of killing two 70-year-old women in a drunk driving crash in 2015.

Attorneys for Jerry Cochran said after one year in prison, their client is a changed man and deserves a lighter punishment.

In July 2015, Cochran was driving the wrong way on I-44, just north of Randlett, when he crashed into the women's car causing it to catch fire. OHP said his blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

In June 2016, he was sentenced to 35 years.

The judge says he will consider Cochran's appeal and make a decision sometime this week.

