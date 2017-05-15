Lawton students take part in Walk to School Day

In an effort to promote healthy lifestyles and exercise, Lawton students laced up their sneakers this morning and hit the pavement for "Walk to School Day"

This is an international event, providing a fun way for students to increase physical activity, improve their health, and create safer walking spaces for students.

About 40 fifth-graders from Washington Elementary School participated in the event by walking to Elmer Thomas Park alongside teachers, Lawton police officers, and members from the Healthy Living Program at CCMH.

And Fifth-graders from Whittier Elementary School also participated by walking to and from Cathy Newcome Park.

It was a special day for fifth graders at Washington Elementary School getting the chance to participate in Walk to School Day by making the trek to and from Elmer Thomas Park.



"I was very excited I was like Woo! Lets Go," Ivey said.



"Whenever we were sitting in class my foot was just shaking...I was just waiting until we were able to go," Stoner said.

Student, Jessie Stoner said Walk to School Day is important to him because it encourages him stay active.



"It means a day where you can get a lot of energy and push it away from now that way when you are able to walk you can have that energy and it will also help you lose weight and its healthy," Stoner said.

Another student, Demarcus Dawson, said he likes eating healthy and enjoys that teachers are promoting the lifestyle in school.



"Because a lot of kids now are sitting down playing video games when they get home instead of actually exercising," Dawson said.

Healthy Living Program Director Sandy Foster said its important to show kids that walking is not only healthy and a form of exercise, but something that makes you happy and can be fun.



"They need to love physical activity. If you look at physical activity as a chore your going to think of it that way and your not going to want to do it. More and more our kids are not as healthy and there are some studies that have shown that they might not live as long as our parents did and its really important for us to instill some of those habits," Foster said.



Once students got to Elmer Thomas park they got to play on the playground with their classmates before walking back to school...something they say was their favorite part.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.