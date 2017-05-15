Lawton students take part in Walk to School Day

The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.
Four men charged in connection with a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that killed a New York City college student are due in court to plead guilty.
For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
The advice came Sunday amid more criticism over Trump's dismissal of James Comey during an FBI probe of Russia's meddling with last year's election and any ties to the Trump campaign.
