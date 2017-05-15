National Salvation Army Week kicks off

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Monday marks the first day of National Salvation Army Week. While many of you see the Salvation Army during the holiday season with the red kettle and bell ringers, the organization is active all year round. They help with housing, clothing, and meals all over the United States.

The Salvation Army has been in Lawton since 1904, and the ways they serve the community has grown. The Boys and Girls Club along with the Family Store are two ways the Salvation Army helps Lawton residents.

"Some of them especially like the little ones say re we going to play dodge ball today? Can you play peanut butter jelly time during dodge ball?’ That kind of thing. They're looking forward to doing some kind of activity or arts and crafts," Boys and Girls Club Director Christal Durham said.

Durham said Monday was a normal day at the club as kids started filing in.

"We have power hour which is the after-school homework although there is not much after school homework the kids are doing right now,” Durham said. “We do have free time and we're doing arts and crafts and painting today.”

Durham said to give the kids everything they need during their day to day activities they need top notch volunteers.

"We have people that come back year after year to help volunteer in specific things,” Durham said. “People are good at sports, people are good at education. But basically, just having them come in our building and helping is a wonderful thing."

And just across the street, while kids are playing, another Salvation Army program is greeting customers and sorting through donations at the Family Store.

The Family Store Director Misty Blakey has only been in the job for more than 2 months, but fell right into place at this store with the goal of giving back in mind.

"People can go to the office and get a voucher and come over for clothes,” Blakey said. “Fire victims can get furniture here if they have furniture available to give. I just like helping the community."

Blakey said it's her team there at the store that helps her get through the day.

"If it wasn't for the volunteers, we'd fall behind on getting all the items out here,” Blakey said. “I mean, you could always use more volunteers. We'd never turn them away!"

There are dozens more programs you can help out with or volunteer for at the Salvation Army. To get involved, call them at 580-355-1802.

