Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A motorcycle rider was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City Monday night after losing control and crashing his bike in Lawton. It happened just before 7 p.m.

Lawton police said the rider was headed north on Interstate Drive and was going to head west towards Southeast 7th Street when the crash happened. At last report, he was in critical condition. A female passenger was also hurt. She was taken to a hospital in Lawton where she's listed in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

