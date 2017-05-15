Fort Sill Brigadier General promoted

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - One of Fort Sill's finest was promoted to Brigadier General during a ceremony on post on Monday. Brigadier General Stephen Maranian was honored at the Old Post Quadrangle. Maranian currently serves as the Commandant of the Field Artillery. His experience includes 10 deployments overseas, with assignments in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait. He said that he is honored by the promotion, and that he plans to do everything he can for the people he will lead.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.