OK man shot, killed by trooper following standoff at home

WEWOKA, Oklahoma (AP) - An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper has shot and killed a 48-year-old man after authorities say he took a relative hostage and later aimed a crossbow at law enforcement personnel.

Officials say OHP was assisting Seminole County sheriff's deputies Monday in serving an arrest warrant for Keith Andrew Chesser at a home in Wewoka, southeast of Oklahoma City.

Authorities say Chesser was wanted on several misdemeanor warrants and did not comply with orders to surrender before barricading himself while taking a woman hostage.

They say he later released the woman when she began suffering an asthma attack.

Chesser came outside armed with a loaded crossbow after a tactical team fired tear gas. The trooper then shot and struck Chesser.

He was airlifted to a hospital where he died.

