Two arrested in connection to the shooting of a 3-year-old OKC boy

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) -In Oklahoma City, an investigation into how a child was shot is underway after the bomb squad had to be called in.

Police responded to a shots fired report to find that a 3-year-old boy had been grazed by a bullet. According to police, three adults and three children were inside the home at the time of the shooting. 

Two people were detained in connection to the shooting. Justin Davis, 33, and Rebecca Phillips, 24, were arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Detectives were searching their home when they found a potentially hazardous device inside and had to evacuate.  After about two hours, the bomb squad determined that it was an old hand grenade and that it was safe.

The 3-year-old boy is listed in good condition. Authorities are still not sure exactly how the 3-year-old was shot because people at the scene gave conflicting reports.

