The Hidden Predator Act could hurt victims, critics say

The Hidden Predator Act could hurt victims, critics say

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Critics say an amendment to a bill recently signed into law by Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin could hurt some of the people it actually intends on helping.

The Hidden Predator Act aims to help child abuse victims by increasing the statute of limitations, though an amendment protects employers, giving victims until the age of 20 to file a claim against the institution that employed the predator.

An attorney representing children who reported being molested by a Perry teacher's aide earlier this year says the law would hurt those who are already victims.

"I cannot help but feel that this legislature knew about the Perry case and purposefully created a law to punish these children so they couldn't sue their school,” said Cameron Spradling.

In that case, the school's principal and a teacher have been charged for not reporting the molestation to authorities after the children reportedly let them know what was happening.

The law takes effect November 1st.

