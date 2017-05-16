Tulsa officers stood in solidarity for fallen officers, Officer Shelby trial

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Law enforcement from across Oklahoma gathered in Tulsa to stand in solidarity with the five officers who have lost their lives this year as well as Officer Betty Shelby as her trial continues.

The Rogers County Sheriff said now is the time for law enforcement to band together as Shelby's livelihood is on the line while other officers have been killed by suspects in the line of duty.

He says when Shelby said on the witness stand quote, "you hesitate, you die," that hit close to home.

"The next officer, whether he's seasoned or a young police officer, they'll have hesitation in their mindset,” said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton.

He went on to say that Shelby is being prosecuted for "just doing her job."

