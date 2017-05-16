Tulsa officers stood in solidarity for fallen officers, Officer - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tulsa officers stood in solidarity for fallen officers, Officer Shelby trial

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Law enforcement from across Oklahoma gathered in Tulsa to stand in solidarity with the five officers who have lost their lives this year as well as Officer Betty Shelby as her trial continues.

The Rogers County Sheriff said now is the time for law enforcement to band together as Shelby's livelihood is on the line while other officers have been killed by suspects in the line of duty.

He says when Shelby said on the witness stand quote, "you hesitate, you die," that hit close to home.

"The next officer, whether he's seasoned or a young police officer, they'll have hesitation in their mindset,” said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton.

He went on to say that Shelby is being prosecuted for "just doing her job."

  • Man critically injured in Lawton motorcycle accident identified, still hospitalized

    A motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City Monday night after losing control and crashing his bike in Lawton has been identified. Antonio Sanchez, the motorcyclist, is still in critical condition at OU Medical Center. Lawton police said the rider was headed north on Interstate Drive and was going to head west towards Southeast 7th Street when he lost control of the bike and crashed. At last report, he was in critical condition...

  • Study: Bullying persists in school, reports of sex crime up

    Despite some safety improvements, bullying, violent crime and sexual assault on campuses remain a problem.
  • Convicted soldier Chelsea Manning will stay on active duty

    The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.

