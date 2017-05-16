Hanson to be inducted into the OK Music Hall of Fame

TULSA, OK (KTUL) — The Tulsa-based pop-rock trio, Hanson, will be inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at Hop Jam in Tulsa May 21.

“We are so appreciative of that recognition,” Taylor Hanson said. “It’s extra sweet to be here, 25 years in, to get recognized as having contributed to Oklahoma music. We are just really humbled by it and just really proud to be among so many great artists that have come before us.”

The band, founded in 1992 when the Hanson brothers were 11, 9 and 6 years old, has sold more than 16 million albums and accumulated more than 40 top-40 singles.

