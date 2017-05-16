Help give cancer the boot at the annual Comanche County Boots & Bling 5K Color Run

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)– The 8th annual Comanche County Boots & Bling event, benefitting the American Cancer Society, will be held Saturday, June 10 in Medicine Park. The Fun Run is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. with the 5K Color Run to follow at 8:30 a.m. A Survivor Stroll recognizing cancer survivors will kick off the Fun Run.

Interested participants interested in the Boots & Bling Scoot, a one-mile fun run and 5K Color Run, can register online or www.signmeup.com/119072 or by visiting the American Cancer Society office (1320 NW Homestead Drive) during normal business hours. The entry fee for the Fun Run is $20 and $30 for the 5K Color Run. Participants who register on or before May 26 are guaranteed to receive a t-shirt with their entry.

Children are encouraged to participate in the Fun Run and walkers are welcome for all events. Boots & Bling is a fun and unique way for the people of Comanche County to work together in the fight against cancer by supporting research, education, advocacy programs, and patient services.

For more information, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/ccbandb or email bootsandblingOK@gmail.com.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.