Help give cancer the boot at the annual Comanche County Boots & - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Help give cancer the boot at the annual Comanche County Boots & Bling 5K Color Run

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)– The 8th annual Comanche County Boots & Bling event, benefitting the American Cancer Society, will be held Saturday, June 10 in Medicine Park. The Fun Run is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. with the 5K Color Run to follow at 8:30 a.m. A Survivor Stroll recognizing cancer survivors will kick off the Fun Run.

Interested participants interested in the Boots & Bling Scoot, a one-mile fun run and 5K Color Run, can register online or www.signmeup.com/119072 or by visiting the American Cancer Society office (1320 NW Homestead Drive) during normal business hours. The entry fee for the Fun Run is $20 and $30 for the 5K Color Run. Participants who register on or before May 26 are guaranteed to receive a t-shirt with their entry.

Children are encouraged to participate in the Fun Run and walkers are welcome for all events. Boots & Bling is a fun and unique way for the people of Comanche County to work together in the fight against cancer by supporting research, education, advocacy programs, and patient services.

For more information, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/ccbandb or email bootsandblingOK@gmail.com.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Man critically injured in Lawton motorcycle accident identified, still hospitalized

    Man critically injured in Lawton motorcycle accident identified, still hospitalized

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-05-16 19:58:56 GMT

    A motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City Monday night after losing control and crashing his bike in Lawton has been identified. Antonio Sanchez, the motorcyclist, is still in critical condition at OU Medical Center. Lawton police said the rider was headed north on Interstate Drive and was going to head west towards Southeast 7th Street when he lost control of the bike and crashed. At last report, he was in critical condition...

    A motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City Monday night after losing control and crashing his bike in Lawton has been identified. Antonio Sanchez, the motorcyclist, is still in critical condition at OU Medical Center. Lawton police said the rider was headed north on Interstate Drive and was going to head west towards Southeast 7th Street when he lost control of the bike and crashed. At last report, he was in critical condition...

  • Study: Bullying persists in school, reports of sex crime up

    Study: Bullying persists in school, reports of sex crime up

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-05-16 19:55:43 GMT
    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-05-16 19:55:43 GMT
    Despite some safety improvements, bullying, violent crime and sexual assault on campuses remain a problem.
    Despite some safety improvements, bullying, violent crime and sexual assault on campuses remain a problem.

  • Convicted soldier Chelsea Manning will stay on active duty

    Convicted soldier Chelsea Manning will stay on active duty

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-05-16 19:55:26 GMT
    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-05-16 19:55:26 GMT

    The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.

    The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.

    •   
Powered by Frankly