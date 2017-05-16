Mother leaves teen daughter on I-35 following an argument - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Mother leaves teen daughter on I-35 following an argument

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LOGAN COUNTY, OK (KFOR) – A mother allegedly abandoned her teen daughter along an interstate in Oklahoma.

On May 11, a deputy with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office found a 15-year-old girl walking alone along I-35.

The girl told authorities she was told to get out of her mother’s vehicle after an argument and her mother, Renee Qualls, drove away with her 12-year-old brother. The three were traveling from Texas to Kansas City.

The teen said her mother was intoxicated. Authorities called Qualls. She told investigators she was still driving and possibly in Kansas. Officials said that Qualls’ speech was slurred and incoherent. Qualls refused to stop her vehicle and would not tell officers where she was located.

On May 15, four days after the 15-year-old girl was found walking on the side of the road, the 12-year-old boy was turned over to authorities. Qualls also turned herself into the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. She is charged with child neglect.

The children have been returned to the custody of their father.

