New info released in Wewoka officer-involved shooting

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WEWOKA, OK (KSWO) - An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper has shot and killed a 48-year-old man after authorities say he took a relative hostage and later aimed a crossbow at law enforcement personnel on May 15th.

Officials say OHP was assisting Seminole County sheriff's deputies Monday in serving 2 misdemeanor warrants for Keith Andrew Chesser at a home in Wewoka, southeast of Oklahoma City.

When deputies made contact with Chesser at the residence near a detached garage/structure. The deputies confirmed the Chesser’s identity and he immediately fled to the structure, barricading himself and holding a female hostage. Chesser refused to surrender and made numerous threats to kill law enforcement. The female was held hostage approximately one hour before Chesser allowed her to leave after she complained of an asthma attack. 

The OHP Tactical Team then introduced gas into the structure and Chesser immediately exited with a loaded compound bow, took an aggressive stance, and aimed the arrow towards the troopers.  Chesser was shot by OHP Troopers. OHP rendered aid to Chesser and he was transported by air to OU Med Center, where he later died.

