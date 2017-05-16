Early voting begins June 8th for the Medicine Park Special Election

About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.
There was a two-vehicle accident at Trail Road and County Road 1780 in Cotton County just after 10:00 a.m. A truck with a trailer was inside of the intersection headed southbound when another vehicle traveling east on CR 1780 failed to yield at the intersection and hit the trailer.
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.
