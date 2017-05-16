Early voting continues today for the Medicine Park Special Elect - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Early voting continues today for the Medicine Park Special Election

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)- Early voting will be available at the Court House 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 8th and 9th. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.Tuesday at the Medicine Park Town Hall and also Wichita Mountain Estates Fire Department.

On June 13th, residents of Medicine Park will vote on whether the town will be authorized to levy and assess a Town Lodging Tax of five and a half percent which could be used for infrastructure, tourism, marketing and promotion, parks and recreation and the Rainy Day fund.

Persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters. Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office, post offices, tag agencies and public libraries. Applications also are available at www.elections.ok.gov.

