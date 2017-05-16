Voter Registration Deadline is May 19 for the Medicine Park Special Election

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)- May 19 is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the June 13 Medicine Park Special Election.

On June 13th, residents of Medicine Park will vote on whether the town will be authorized to levy and assess a Town Lodging Tax of five and a half percent which could be used for infrastructure, tourism, marketing and promotion, parks and recreation and the Rainy Day fund.

Persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters. Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office, post offices, tag agencies and public libraries. Applications also are available at www.elections.ok.gov.

