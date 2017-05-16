Judge denies mistrial request by white officer's attorneys

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma judge has refused to declare a mistrial in the manslaughter trial of a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.

Attorneys for Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby sought the mistrial, saying prosecutors implied Shelby was guilty because she took several days to make an official statement about her actions during the Sept. 16 shooting.

Shelby has pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.

Tulsa County District Judge Doug Drummond denied the mistrial request Tuesday.

Prosecutors argue that Shelby overreacted when she shot Crutcher. Shelby's attorneys have said Crutcher refused Shelby's commands to lie down during a two-minute period before police cameras recorded the shooting.

If convicted, Shelby faces four years to life in prison.

