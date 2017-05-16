Judge denies mistrial request by white officer's attorneys - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Judge denies mistrial request by white officer's attorneys

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma judge has refused to declare a mistrial in the manslaughter trial of a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.

Attorneys for Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby sought the mistrial, saying prosecutors implied Shelby was guilty because she took several days to make an official statement about her actions during the Sept. 16 shooting.

Shelby has pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.

Tulsa County District Judge Doug Drummond denied the mistrial request Tuesday.

Prosecutors argue that Shelby overreacted when she shot Crutcher. Shelby's attorneys have said Crutcher refused Shelby's commands to lie down during a two-minute period before police cameras recorded the shooting.

If convicted, Shelby faces four years to life in prison.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Man critically injured in Lawton motorcycle accident identified, still hospitalized

    Man critically injured in Lawton motorcycle accident identified, still hospitalized

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-05-16 19:58:56 GMT

    A motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City Monday night after losing control and crashing his bike in Lawton has been identified. Antonio Sanchez, the motorcyclist, is still in critical condition at OU Medical Center. Lawton police said the rider was headed north on Interstate Drive and was going to head west towards Southeast 7th Street when he lost control of the bike and crashed. At last report, he was in critical condition...

    A motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City Monday night after losing control and crashing his bike in Lawton has been identified. Antonio Sanchez, the motorcyclist, is still in critical condition at OU Medical Center. Lawton police said the rider was headed north on Interstate Drive and was going to head west towards Southeast 7th Street when he lost control of the bike and crashed. At last report, he was in critical condition...

  • Study: Bullying persists in school, reports of sex crime up

    Study: Bullying persists in school, reports of sex crime up

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-05-16 19:55:43 GMT
    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-05-16 19:55:43 GMT
    Despite some safety improvements, bullying, violent crime and sexual assault on campuses remain a problem.
    Despite some safety improvements, bullying, violent crime and sexual assault on campuses remain a problem.

  • Convicted soldier Chelsea Manning will stay on active duty

    Convicted soldier Chelsea Manning will stay on active duty

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-05-16 19:55:26 GMT
    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-05-16 19:55:26 GMT

    The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.

    The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.

    •   
Powered by Frankly