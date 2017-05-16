Man critically injured in Lawton motorcycle accident identified, still hospitalized

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City Monday night after losing control and crashing his bike in Lawton has been identified. Antonio Sanchez, the motorcyclist, is still in critical condition at OU Medical Center.

Lawton police said the rider was headed north on Interstate Drive and was going to head west towards Southeast 7th Street when he lost control of the bike and crashed.

At last report, he was in critical condition. The passenger, Brittany Watson, was released from the hospital. She sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.