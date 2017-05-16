Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards More Than $132,000 to Oklahoma Schools, Nonprofits and Literacy Organizations

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of more than $132,000 in literacy grants to Oklahoma nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools this morning. These funds are aimed at supporting adult, family and summer literacy programs to positively impact the lives of nearly 10,000 Oklahomans.

“Dollar General is excited to provide these organizations with funding to support literacy and education throughout the 44 states we serve,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Providing these grants and supporting the communities we call home reflects our mission of Serving Others and it’s rewarding to see the impact these funds have.”

Recipients of today’s grant announcements plan to use Dollar General Literacy Foundation funds to help adults learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, promote childhood summer reading or learn English.

Ardmore Family Literacy received $15,000. They said that they plan on using the funds for their Adult Basic Education Program. The program helps adults get their GED or high school equivalency and then offers them post-secondary training.

The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma also received $2,000.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is also currently accepting applications for youth literacy grants through May 18. Youth literacy grants support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations in implementing new or expanding existing literacy efforts. Funding can be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials or software to enhance literacy programs. Applications are available online at www.dgliteracy.org.

