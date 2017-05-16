OK law enforcement receives training on dog encounters and veterinary crime scene analysis

OK (KSWO)– More than 550 Oklahoma law enforcement officers will receive training and resources regarding encounters between police and dogs, understanding the process of bonding and forfeiture in cruelty cases, and veterinary forensics.

“With little to no training available to them, law enforcement is at an extreme disadvantage in the fight against animal abuse. The Humane Society of the United States is a leader in training law enforcement to identify and combat animal cruelty on all levels and we are excited to support The Humane State Program,” said John Thompson, the deputy executive director of the National Sheriffs’ Association.

Experts with The Humane Society of the United States will discuss non-lethal force options when officers encounter dogs, dog behavior, canine mannerisms and body language, as well as veterinary forensics information such as crime scene analysis and animal versus human evidence recognition.

“We welcome the additional resources being provided to law enforcement officers in the state and hope that the increased awareness about identifying, documenting and charging violations of the state’s anti-cruelty laws will help agencies better enforce the law in the years ahead,” said Cynthia Armstrong, the HSUS’ Oklahoma senior state director.

