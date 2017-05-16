Blair High School has postponed graduation until a later date - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
BLAIR, OK (KSWO)- Due to the threat of severe weather, Blair High School has postponed their graduation ceremony. The graduation will be rescheduled at a later date. 

