Woman wanted in Illinois arrested in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A woman accused of kidnapping and assault in Illinois was arrested in Lawton.



Authorities arrested Nicole Werchek Tuesday afternoon on I-44 just south of the Gore Boulevard exit.



Werchek, along with a man, was originally charged in April 2016 for taking a woman from her home at knife-point in an attempt to get some property back that they believed she had stolen.



In August that same year, she failed to return after a court-ordered furlough, and a felony escape charge was filed.



U-S Marshals tracked her to the Lawton area, and with the help of the Lawton Police Department, they arrested her during a traffic stop.

