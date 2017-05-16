Woman wanted in Illinois arrested in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Woman wanted in Illinois arrested in Lawton

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A woman accused of kidnapping and assault in Illinois was arrested in Lawton.


Authorities arrested Nicole Werchek Tuesday afternoon on I-44 just south of the Gore Boulevard exit.

Werchek, along with a man,  was originally charged in April 2016 for taking a woman from her home at knife-point in an attempt to get some property back that they believed she had stolen.

In August that same year, she failed to return after a court-ordered furlough, and a felony escape charge was filed.

U-S Marshals tracked her to the Lawton area, and with the help of the Lawton Police Department, they arrested her during a traffic stop.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 2 dead after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Wisconsin

    2 dead after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Wisconsin

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-05-17 05:04:41 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-05-17 05:04:41 GMT
    At least 20 people were injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. (Source: Raycom Media)At least 20 people were injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A local sheriff says at least 20 people have been injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin.

    A local sheriff says at least 20 people have been injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin.

  • White House insists Trump's disclosures 'wholly appropriate'

    White House insists Trump's disclosures 'wholly appropriate'

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-05-17 05:03:56 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-05-17 05:03:56 GMT

    The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.

    The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.

  • FBI chief's unceremonious ouster boomerangs on president

    FBI chief's unceremonious ouster boomerangs on president

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-05-17 05:03:47 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-05-17 05:03:47 GMT

    The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

    The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

    •   
Powered by Frankly