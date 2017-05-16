Fire breaks out at Lawton apartment complex - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fire breaks out at Lawton apartment complex

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton fire marshals are investigating an apartment fire on the city's southwest side.

It happened late Tuesday afternoon at the Garrett's Landing complex off Southwest 27th Street. 

Officials say the fire broke out in the living room and didn't affect any other rooms in the apartment.

They say nobody was home when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 2 dead after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Wisconsin

    2 dead after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Wisconsin

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-05-17 05:04:41 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-05-17 05:04:41 GMT
    At least 20 people were injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. (Source: Raycom Media)At least 20 people were injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A local sheriff says at least 20 people have been injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin.

    A local sheriff says at least 20 people have been injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin.

  • White House insists Trump's disclosures 'wholly appropriate'

    White House insists Trump's disclosures 'wholly appropriate'

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-05-17 05:03:56 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-05-17 05:03:56 GMT

    The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.

    The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.

  • FBI chief's unceremonious ouster boomerangs on president

    FBI chief's unceremonious ouster boomerangs on president

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-05-17 05:03:47 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-05-17 05:03:47 GMT

    The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

    The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

    •   
Powered by Frankly