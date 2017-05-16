Fire breaks out at Lawton apartment complex

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton fire marshals are investigating an apartment fire on the city's southwest side.

It happened late Tuesday afternoon at the Garrett's Landing complex off Southwest 27th Street.

Officials say the fire broke out in the living room and didn't affect any other rooms in the apartment.

They say nobody was home when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

