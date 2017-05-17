Walters suspect caught after escaping

WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - A Duncan juvenile is back in custody after escaping from Walters police.

The 17-year-old was originally arrested Tuesday afternoon in Walters for his suspected role in a series of car burglaries.

Police said when they interviewed him he bragged about running from authorities, and said only Walters and Marlow police departments could catch him.

While police were getting ready to take him to a juvenile facility in Lawton around 8:30, he ran off.

He was later caught after about an hour and a half.

Police found him hiding in an alleyway about four blocks from where he escaped.

