Jury to hear closing arguments in Oklahoma officer's trial

Jury to hear closing arguments in Oklahoma officer's trial

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Jurors are to hear closing arguments Wednesday in the manslaughter trial of a white Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.

They must decide whether Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby went too far Sept. 16 when she killed 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.

Prosecutors have said Shelby overreacted because Crutcher wasn't being combative and had his hands raised high.

Shelby's attorneys have said Crutcher refused Shelby's commands to lie down during a two-minute period before police cameras recorded the shooting.

Shelby could spend between four years to life in prison if she's convicted.

Shelby testified Monday that she feared for her life and thought Crutcher was reaching inside his stalled SUV for a gun. He didn't have one on him or in the vehicle.

