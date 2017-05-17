5 Oklahoma prison guards injured when attacked by inmates

In Elk City 50 homes were destroyed and one person was killed as the tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday night.
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.
President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.
Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.
