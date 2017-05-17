5 Oklahoma prison guards injured when attacked by inmates

CUSHING, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says five prison guards were injured when they were attacked by inmates at the Cimarron Correctional Facility in northern Oklahoma.

DOC spokesman Mark Myers says several inmates attacked a guard who used pepper spray on an inmate who refused to obey orders Tuesday night. He says other guards responded and were attacked before the inmates were subdued with pepper spray.

Myers says five guards were treated and released at a hospital and no inmates were injured. He said the number of inmates involved and the cause of the attack are under investigation.

The prison in Cushing is privately owned and operated by Nashville, Tennessee-based CoreCivic, Inc.

A CoreCivic spokesman said the company is cooperating with the investigation and referred questions to the state Corrections Department.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.