Duncan community sends off Special Olympic athletes

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Duncan High School also had a special send-off for their Special Olympians Wednesday morning.

The Student Council joined members of the Duncan Fire Department and Stephens County Sheriff's office in wishing the students luck as they left for Stillwater ahead of Wednesday's opening ceremonies.



Earlier this year, with help from the community, the Student Council raised more than $20,000 to send the athletes to the competition. This is the first year in 10 years they've been able to attend.

It's a chance of a lifetime for many of these students...the opportunity to compete in the state Special Olympics. Alisha Yandell says she's not even nervous, just ready to get it done and bring home a gold, especially after all the hard work they've put in.



"It was a lot of fun to practice and I'm ready to go," said Yandell.



Yandell says it's an amazing feeling knowing the students and community have their backs.



"It's very exciting for them to cheer me on," said Yandell.



She's competing in the softball throw, 50 meter run and a relay, but she's most looking forward to...



"Hanging out with my friends and competing," said Yandell.



Graham Cox, the Student Council President at Duncan High School is one of 20 students who will be there to cheer them on.



"It will be awesome just because they're always at our events and always giving us support and always letting us know they love us," said Cox. "So, it's awesome, it's rewarding to be able to give that back to them."



He wishes them the best of luck, and says no matter what happens or what place they get, they're already considered champions at Duncan High.



"Just do your best and whatever y'all do is good enough," said Cox. "For us, it's just about being able to be there for them. Whatever they do, we're going to be proud no matter what."

The games are being held in the Gallagher Iba Area at Oklahoma State University. Opening ceremonies begin at 7:30 Wednesday and the games will run through Friday.

