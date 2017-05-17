April storms prompt major disaster declaration for 18 counties - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

April storms prompt major disaster declaration for 18 counties

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– Severe storms in April left some parts of Oklahoma recovering from severe flooding, widespread snow, tornadoes and high winds.

Governor Mary Fallin requested a major disaster declaration for 18 counties impacted by severe weather that occurred between April 28 and May 2. She is seeking federal assistance.

The following counties are included in the disaster declaration:

  • Adair
  • Beaver
  • Caddo
  • Cherokee
  • Cimarron
  • Craig
  • Delaware
  • Haskell
  • Kiowa
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Mayes
  • Muskogee
  • Ottawa
  • Pittsburg
  • Sequoyah
  • Texas
  • Washita

The storm caused more than an estimated $12.7 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs.

