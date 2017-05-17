April storms prompt major disaster declaration for 18 counties

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– Severe storms in April left some parts of Oklahoma recovering from severe flooding, widespread snow, tornadoes and high winds.

Governor Mary Fallin requested a major disaster declaration for 18 counties impacted by severe weather that occurred between April 28 and May 2. She is seeking federal assistance.

The following counties are included in the disaster declaration:

Adair

Beaver

Caddo

Cherokee

Cimarron

Craig

Delaware

Haskell

Kiowa

Lincoln

Logan

Mayes

Muskogee

Ottawa

Pittsburg

Sequoyah

Texas

Washita

The storm caused more than an estimated $12.7 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs.

