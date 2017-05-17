Lawton students head to Stillwater for OK Special Olympics - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton students head to Stillwater for OK Special Olympics

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The opening ceremonies of the Oklahoma Special Olympics are this evening. This morning, we caught up with some local Olympians as they were leaving town.

Buses full of students were headed up to Stillwater.  We spoke with a father of an Olympian who told us how much these games have changed his son:

“Before where he didn't want to be athletic he's taken the opportunity to do more things in the classroom he supports his peers and he's just a lot more open than he used to be,” said Jason Bankston.

And Bankston couldn't hide his pride for his son. He says his son is happy no matter the outcome of an event -- and just loves to be with his peers.

“It's the proudest thing for me because he's achieving so much more than what people thought he would ever achieve and to me that's just the biggest thing that soars over any accomplishment that I've ever made.”

The opening ceremonies kick off at 7:30 tonight.  The Special Olympics include competitions in 9 sports, including track and field, golf, softball, and basketball.  The first event begins tomorrow at 8 in the morning. The special Olympics last until Friday. 

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Another round of premium hikes: blame Trump or Obama?

    Another round of premium hikes: blame Trump or Obama?

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:17:08 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:17:08 GMT

    President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.

    President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.

  • Worst treatment ever, Trump grumbles; Dems demand deep probe

    Worst treatment ever, Trump grumbles; Dems demand deep probe

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:16:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:16:54 GMT

    Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.

    Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.

  • Residents take stock after night of tornadoes in central US

    Residents take stock after night of tornadoes in central US

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:16:14 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:16:14 GMT

    Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.

    Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.

    •   
Powered by Frankly