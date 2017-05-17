Veteran Job Fair will be held in Lawton on May 18th

The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.
Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.
President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.
