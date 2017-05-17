Veteran Job Fair will be held in Lawton on May 18th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- There will be a job fair for veterans here in Lawton tomorrow.

There will be businesses from various areas at the event tomorrow accepting resumes. GardaWorld, Schlumberger, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Vinnell Arabia, Dallas Police Department, DeVry University, Farmers Insurance, GeoStabilization International, Grand Canyon University, Hearst Television Inc., Heavy Equipment College of Oklahoma, Louisiana Army National Guard, Medley Material Handling, The GEO Group, Inc., Veteran Franchise Centers, Western Farmers Electric Co-op and WyoTech are just some of the businesses that will be present at the event.

"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment," said President Peter Gudmundsson. "Just last year, 52% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair. Employers were expected to extend as many as 40,300 interviews and more than 12,560 job offers."

The coordinator for the event, Samantha Duncan, says this is an event many military members need.

“When they're getting out a lot of times they don't know where to look for employment they're not really sure how to translate their skills from their military background into the civilian world and that transition to civilian also occasionally doesn't make sense that's kind of what we're here for to bring the two of them together.”

It will be tomorrow from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. The event is free. All military veterans, spouses, guardsmen, and reservists are invited to attend. You can find the full list of companies attending and more information at events.recruitmilitary.com.

