Elk City neighborhood in ruins after tornado rips through area

A destructive tornado blew through a neighborhood in south Elk City on Tuesday night leaving destruction in its wake.

At least one person has been confirmed dead and at least 50 homes destroyed with over 100 others damaged.

Crews have been on scene working through the night to begin cleaning up for this storm before another round of storms possibly comes through the same area on Thursday.

7News' Will Hutchison is in Elk City and will have a report on what is happening coming up tonight on 7News.

