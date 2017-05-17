CETES center helps two businesses get started

Jurors acquitted Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the Sept. 16 shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.
Two business owners graduated from the CETES center on Wednesday after the center helped both of them get their businesses off the ground, and ready to set out on their own.
On Wednesday, The Humane Society of the United States offered free training and resources to area law enforcement officers all focusing on handling dog encounters and veterinary crime scene analysis.
