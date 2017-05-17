Masonic lodge donates $500 to local school

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-A local masonic lodge is fostering a love of reading in students at Crosby Park Elementary School by helping them purchase some of their favorite books.



Members of Mount Scott Lodge 540 presented the school with a check for $500 to purchase more Sequoyah Books.

The Sequoyah books are a set of books nominated by the Oklahoma Library Association each year as great works of literature.

The school's librarian says at first, she had trouble getting the kids interested in them, but after offering prizes based on the number of books read, that all changed.

Library Media Specialist, Allegra Robertson say, “It's been a huge success! I can't keep the books on the shelf and I can't just buy one set; I need multiple sets or the kids can't read them fast enough!”

Gene Scott with Mount Scott Lodge 540 says, “You have to know how to read to do all the other subjects, so anytime we can help a school with their reading I'm more than willing to help and so is the lodge."

Students who read five Sequoyah books get a t-shirt, for seven books read, they get a party, and if they read all 15, they get to attend an end of the year bash. The students also get to vote on the books, helping to decide which top three will earn the Oklahoma Library Association's Sequoyah Award.

