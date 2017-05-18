Oklahoma priest's remains exhumed in beatification process - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma priest's remains exhumed in beatification process

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The remains of a priest who was killed during an Oklahoma mission in Guatemala have been exhumed as part of the Roman Catholic Church's beatification process.

The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2pXk1YV ) reports the Rev. Stanley Rother is scheduled to beatified during a September ceremony in Oklahoma City. Rother was killed in 1981, during Guatemala's civil war, by unknown assailants believed to be government soldiers.

Rother's family led a procession and prayed before his remains were exhumed last week at a cemetery in Okarche, Oklahoma. Medical professionals examined and verified the remains before they were re-interred in a chapel at an Oklahoma City cemetery.

The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City opened Rother's cause for beatification in 2007, at the request of his parishioners in Guatemala.

Pope Francis declared Rother a martyr in December, paving the way for beatification.

