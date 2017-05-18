Damaged transmitter causes prolonged KCCU 89.3 outage - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Damaged transmitter causes prolonged KCCU 89.3 outage

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Due to a damaged transmitter, Cameron University’s KCCU 89.3 radio station will be off the air for one to two weeks while it is being repaired.

The station is still available in Lawton at 102.9 FM and online at  www.KCCU.org.

