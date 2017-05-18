Damaged transmitter causes prolonged KCCU 89.3 outage

Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.
Due to a damaged transmitter, Cameron University’s KCCU 89.3 radio station will be off the air for one to two weeks while it is being repaired. The station is still available in Lawton at 102.9 FM and online at www.KCCU.org.
