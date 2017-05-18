LPD cadets complete active-shooter training

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police Cadets learned today how to handle an active-shooter.

"STOP RIGHT THERE, SHOW ME YOUR HANDS, SHOW ME YOUR HANDS."

The training was held in an empty building downtown. Sixteen cadets went through the training and some say it was much more fast-paced than expected but it prepares them for the streets.



"Some of the key points is how to communicate with your team, how to stop the threat. Also, the rescue side of it. We want victims to know we're gonna stop threat, but we'll be back for you as well,” said LPD cadet Kendra Denig.



This is week 16 of the 20-week academy. Cadets are expected to graduate in June and afterwards will go through field training.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.