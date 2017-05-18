LPD cadets complete active-shooter training - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LPD cadets complete active-shooter training

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police Cadets learned today how to handle an active-shooter.

"STOP RIGHT THERE, SHOW ME YOUR HANDS, SHOW ME YOUR HANDS."

The training was held in an empty building downtown. Sixteen cadets went through the training and some say it was much more fast-paced than expected but it prepares them for the streets.

"Some of the key points is how to communicate with your team, how to stop the threat. Also, the rescue side of it. We want victims to know we're gonna stop threat, but we'll be back for you as well,” said LPD cadet Kendra Denig.

This is week 16 of the 20-week academy. Cadets are expected to graduate in June and afterwards will go through field training.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CCMH offers free stroke risk assessments on May 19th

    CCMH offers free stroke risk assessments on May 19th

    Thursday, May 18 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-05-18 17:59:42 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    If you didn't make it over to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for your stroke risk assessment today, don't worry, you still have time tomorrow. The assessments are quick and easy and even better, they're free! They're being offered from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the CCMH Outpatient Center-Oakwood Conference Rooms. They're also offering a $20 blood draw for a lipid panel.

    If you didn't make it over to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for your stroke risk assessment today, don't worry, you still have time tomorrow. The assessments are quick and easy and even better, they're free! They're being offered from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the CCMH Outpatient Center-Oakwood Conference Rooms. They're also offering a $20 blood draw for a lipid panel.

  • Trump lashes out: abused by 'greatest witch hunt'

    Trump lashes out: abused by 'greatest witch hunt'

    Thursday, May 18 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-05-18 17:58:57 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-05-18 17:58:57 GMT

    The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.

    The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.

  • Chris Cornell committed suicide, medical examiners say

    Chris Cornell committed suicide, medical examiners say

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-05-18 07:42:42 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 1:56 PM EDT2017-05-18 17:56:57 GMT

    Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.

    Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.

    •   
Powered by Frankly