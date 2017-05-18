CCMH offers free stroke risk assessments on May 19th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- If you didn't make it over to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for your stroke risk assessment today, don't worry, you still have time tomorrow.

The assessments are quick and easy and even better, they're free! They're being offered from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the CCMH Outpatient Center-Oakwood Conference Rooms.

They're also offering a $20 blood draw for a lipid panel. For best results, they ask that you don't eat or drink for at least 10 hours prior to the testing.

Walk-ins are welcome.

