Oklahoma adopts another trespassing law aimed at protestors - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma adopts another trespassing law aimed at protestors

Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A new Oklahoma law cracks down on protesters who trespass and anyone who financially supports them.

The Journal Record (http://bit.ly/2qAAMez) reports Republican Gov. Mary Fallin has signed legislation that will punish any person or organization affiliated with protests that result in property damage.

Fallin approved a similar bill earlier this month that imposes steep fines or prison time against people convicted of trespassing at a critical infrastructure facility to impede operations.

The author of the bills, Rep. Mark McBride, says the idea came after the protests along the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The American Civil Liberties Union in Oklahoma voiced concerns of such laws, noting property damage is already illegal and further legislation would likely serve as intimidators.

The Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association supported the measure, saying those who damage property should be held accountable.

Information from: The Journal Record, http://www.journalrecord.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Senate chairman: Flynn has not responded to subpoena

    Senate chairman: Flynn has not responded to subpoena

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:51:39 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:51:39 GMT
    Ousted Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will not honor a subpoena issued by a Senate committee looking into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
    Ousted Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will not honor a subpoena issued by a Senate committee looking into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

  • Trump lashes out: abused by 'greatest witch hunt'

    Trump lashes out: abused by 'greatest witch hunt'

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:51:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:51:23 GMT

    The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.

    The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.

  • Check here for severe weather closings/cancellations in our area

    Check here for severe weather closings/cancellations in our area

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:49:00 GMT

    The following closings and cancellations have been reported to KSWO due to the threat of severe weather: 

    The following closings and cancellations have been reported to KSWO due to the threat of severe weather: 

    •   
Powered by Frankly