Duncan PD discusses the digital footprint you and your children could be leaving online

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Now is the time to learn about your digital footprint, you'll hear from a Duncan Police Department Detective about just that.



From six to seven o'clock tonight at the Duncan Middle School Commons, parents will learn about how to monitor their kids’ social media and internet use as well as their own.

Earlier today, Lt. John Byers spoke with students about how important it is to be aware of what is put online.

"Digital footprint is there for anyone to see. Google is an open search engine. A lot of people don't know what's on their footprint. It starts when you're online. From the very first time it starts your digital footprint,” said Lt. John Byers.

Byers hopes tonight's meeting will encourage parents to keep an eye on their children's online behaviors as well as their own.

