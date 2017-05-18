Check here for severe weather closings/cancellations in our area - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
The following closings and cancellations have been reported to KSWO due to the threat of severe weather:

  • Columbia College on Fort Sill has canceled all evening classes
  • The city of Lawton has canceled all youth baseball and softball games and practices this evening
  • Webster University-Fort Sill has canceled all evening classes
  • All Comanche Nation offices closed at 2:30 p.m.

