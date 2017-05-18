Duncan senior center hosts musical fundraiser to keep their door - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Duncan senior center hosts musical fundraiser to keep their doors open

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)-A local senior center is looking to raise some money after budget shortfalls have threatened to close their doors.

The Douglass Eastside Senior Center is putting on a musical event next month. Piano students, church groups, choirs, and dancers will all be performing. It's all to raise money for the center.

The center's director says with recent budget cuts, funding has been significantly low to pay bills and fund activities.  And beyond that, she feels like this event is important for now:

“With things going on in our world like it is right now, I feel like this is what we truly need we need to come together as a community and embrace what we have which is our faith and our religion,” said Shirley King, the director of Douglas Senior Center.

The musical extravaganza will be held Saturday, June 3rd. It will be at 6 in the evening at 'The Well' in Duncan. Tickets are $5.

