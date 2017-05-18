Fort Sill holds annual Freedom's Thunder Motorcycle Safety Rally

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- On Thursday, Fort Sill held their 11th annual Freedom's Thunder Motorcycle Safety Rally.



Unfortunately, because of the weather, the more than 200 hundred riders did not get to go on the 70-mile loop through our area that normally caps the rally.

But, they did get tips on how to stay aware and focused while driving, during a briefing from the Field Artillery Safety Brigade and The Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Army Specialist Brittany Lockridge is new to driving motorcycles, but she already has experienced first-hand how dangerous they can be.



"I actually laid my bike down last year trying to turn on gravel and luckily for me I actually listened and had all the proper gear that I needed. I hit my head on the curb and had my helmet to protect me," Lockridge said.

Fort Sill Field Artillery Safety Manager Garry Gaede hasn't ridden a motorcycle in almost 20 years because of two major crashes. In one wreck, he wiped out when he hit an oil spill on a turn in the road. In the other, someone driving a car didn't see him.



"People just don't see them because they are looking for this just like a car but they never look at this and so you can take a pencil and actually hold it up and you can hide a motorcycle so that's why it is very dangerous for people to have all kinds of stuff on your rear view mirror because it can block what is out there," Gaede said.

Lt. John Vincent of The Oklahoma Highway Patrol spoke to riders about the basics of maneuvering their motorcycles through unexpected debris in the road. He said in the end they just want better bike riders.



"Collisions can happen to anybody no matter what you are riding or driving we just want them to be safe and we are going to teach them the safest techniques that they can use that on the road to get to point A to point B safely," Vincent said.

Gaede said the Army requires all soldiers that ride on post to go through a motorcycle safety foundation course.

He said the Fort Sill ride goes on every year but each battalion, brigade and batteries have their own individual rallies to make sure they are extra prepared.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.